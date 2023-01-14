Aai Kuthe Kay Karte: Arundhati And Anushka’s Face Off In Singing Competition

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has entertained viewers ever since its premiere on December 23, 2019. The show is getting interesting day by day due to the various twists in the plot. Recently, the arrival of a new guest in the Deshmukh family and the rift between Abhi and Anagha has marked yet another twist in the story

On the other hand, Arundhati and Ashutosh are growing close. Anirudh recently leaves Anushka shocked by telling her that Arundhati and Ashutosh plan to get married. The audience is excited to know what will happen next in the daily soap. Now, there will be a different twist in the series. Finally, Ashutosh will have to choose between the two.

Currently, in the series, a program is organised in Arundhati and Isha’s college. Isha will be seen dancing at the event. And, Arundhati and Ashutosh will be seen singing a beautiful song. An exciting promo of the episode was recently released. In the promo posted by Serial Jatra, it seems that Ashutosh will face a new challenge.

A singing competition is currently going on in the series. Arundhati has also participated in it. Ashutosh is judging this competition. But now, Arundhati and Anushka will be seen having a face-off in the competition. Although Anushka is Arundhati’s friend, she now understands the truth about both of them. So she is angry with Arundhati. Now, it will be interesting to see what new storm Anushka brings in the series and who will win the challenge.

Watch the promo below:

Meanwhile, Anushka confesses her love for Ashutosh. Not only this, but she also comes back to Mumbai because of him. However, it is clear that he only loves Arundhati. Now, because of Anushka, the relationship between these two will take an unexpected turn again.

Aai Kuthe Kai Karte is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It is based on the Bengali serial Sreemoyee, which aired on Star Jalsha. The show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

