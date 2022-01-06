Aai Kuthe Kay Karte: Ashutosh and Aniruddha to Fight at Abhishek-Anagha's Wedding

Hit Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has kept the audience hooked to it and is following a very interesting track right now. Currently, a wedding is going on in the show. Abhishek, one of the main characters in the show, is all set to get married to Anagha. The entire Deshmukh family is excited about this wedding. However, their enthusiasm is not going to last long as a fight will break out between Anirudhha and Ashutosh at the wedding.

The ceremonies of haldi, mehndi and sangeet are currently underway. Pictures of the ceremonies are being shared on social media. In the middle of the wedding functions, a heated argument will break out between Aniruddha and Arundhati’s friend Ashutosh. This will create a big tension at the wedding.

However, Arundhati will not be seen remaining silent this time. She will be seen taking her friend’s side in front of everyone. Apart from siding with Ashutosh, she will also be seen telling off Aniruddha. Viewers are eagerly waiting for this new track in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

Ashutosh is Arundhiti’s college friend and is in love with her, but never expresses his feelings. He is, however, content with Arundhati’s friendship. The friendship between the two is shown to be quite good. Aniruddha, Arundhati’s ex-husband, was shocked to see Arundhati and Ashutosh dancing together at the sangeet ceremony. Besides, Aniruddha dislikes Ashutosh and doesn’t like him coming to their home frequently. The anger within him is likely to erupt once he comes face to face with Ashutosh at his son’s wedding.

The Deshmukh family, including couples Aniruddha-Sanjana, Abhishek-Anagha, Mai-Appa, and Yash-Gauri, donned the retro look and were seen grooving to evergreen Marathi songs. The audience is eagerly waiting for the episode to air.

