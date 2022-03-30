Aai Kuthe Kay Karte: At Arundhati Music Video Launch Party, her Showdown With Sanjana

Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is one of the most popular TV shows. The show’s lead characters Anirudh and Arundhati have parted ways. While Arundhati has embarked positively on a new life, Anirudh has failed to do so and he is constantly creating hurdles in her path. He is joined by Sanjana, the woman he was having extra-marital affair with, in doing the same. A recent promo of the show also suggests the same.

The promo shows that Arundhati’s music video has been launched. A launch party has been organised to celebrate the moment. Many guests are also there at the party. Sanjana and Anirudh are also present there. Sanjana finds this launch party the perfect place to hurl an insult at Arundhati.

Sanjana said that Arundhati could rise to the point of launching the music video only because of Ashutosh’s support. Infuriated Arundhati replies that she didn’t require anyone’s support to progress. Arundhati then added that Sanjana required the support to progress, not her. Triggered by this, Anirudh asks Sanjana to leave with him.

In the past few episodes, the audience understood that Anirudh couldn’t see the rise of Arundhati and that she was enjoying her life without him. In the Rangpanchami episode, everyone was enjoying but Anirudh couldn’t see Arundhati merrily celebrating the festival.

He was under the impression that being a housewife she would not be able to survive by herself. Crushing his evil intentions, Arundhati is seen enjoying every bit of her life. Anirudh’s ego was jolted watching this and he couldn’t enjoy the festival. He returned home much to Sanjana’s bewilderment.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has been remade in Hindi as Anupama.

