Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Back On Number 1 in The TRP Race, Leaves Rang Majha Vegla Behind

Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is back topping the TRP charts. The TV show has had a special place in the hearts and minds of the tally viewers right from the beginning. Since the launch, the series was consistently number one in the TRP race, but over the past few weeks, it had slipped a couple of positions. Rang Majha Vegla stood at number one.

However, according to a new TRP report that came out on Friday, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has once again grabbed its position.

In a short span, the show has become every household’s favourite. The show has been remade in Hindi and other languages as well. The storyline of the show is based on the life of a simple and illiterate housewife Arundhati, who typically every time sacrifices her wishes to keep her family together and happy. The show is primarily headlined by Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, who plays the role of Arundhati.

The show also has Milind Gawali essaying Aniruddha, Rupali Bhosle as Sanjana, and Omkar Govardhan starring as Aashutosh.

What’s in the series right now?

After divorcing Aniruddha in this series, Arundhati has started a new life. She has become independent and has also launched a new song. She is being appreciated everywhere. But the difficulties in her life do not seem to end.

Recently, Aniruddha became suspicious of Arundhati’s character and now she has left Deshmukh’s house. But, after leaving the house, she has got the strong support of Ashutosh. The friendship between them seems to be getting stronger.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh is realising his love for Arundhati and will soon confess it in front of the Deshmukh family.

