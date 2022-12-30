Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Ashvini Mahangade Buys Her First Car

Marathi television actress Ashvini Mahangade has become a household name among viewers. Her character, Angha in the Marathi TV serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has received a lot of appreciation. Ashvini plays an important role in the family drama series. Currently, the actress is making a lot of buzz on social media, as she welcomed a ‘new member’ in her life. We are talking about her new car! Ashvini has bought her first car.

She has purchased a red Mahindra XUV 500 car. The price of this car ranges from Rs 12.37 to 20.11 lakhs. The actress has shared two photos to share the news on Instagram. In the photos, she is seen in a maroon and silver silk saree, dressed up in a Marathi style. In the first photo, she is seen standing beside her car along with a little one, who is also dressed up in a red saree draped in a Marathi style. She shared a wide view of her new car in the next photo. Sharing the snaps the actress wrote, “Your Hard Work Always Pay Back”.

From celebs to fans, everyone congratulated the actress and showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Ashvini, after completing her graduation, made her debut in the acting world through the play named Aadhi Basu Mag Bolu, directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni. In 2013, she debuted in the television industry with the serial Bh Se Bhade. In the same year, she stepped into movies with the Marathi film Tapaal, helmed by Laxman Utekar. But she came into the limelight after appearing in 2017 Zee Marathi’s famous show Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. Later, she acted in popular TV shows like Kalpataru, Madhuri Middle Class, Bheti Laglyaa Jiva, Lakshya, Savar Re, and Brhamandanayak.

Apart from TV and movies, she acted in many plays, including Aadhi Basu Mag Bolu, Maharashtrache Changbhale, Golpitha and Nashibvan Baiche Don.

She runs her own production house named Moraya Production. She is also a social activist and is the president of Rayteche Swarajya Pratishthan NGO.

