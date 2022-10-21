Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Rupali Bhosle Drops Video With Baby, Fans Curious

Actress Rupali Bhosle has become a popular face in the Marathi television industry after featuring in the famous Star Pravah show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Rupali has won the hearts of many with her acting chops and quintessential style statements. Taking the brave first foot, she recently chopped off her hair to sport a tomboyish look. The actress seems to be making the headlines once again after she shared a cryptic video on her Instagram handle.

Adding an element of surprise, Rupali dropped a video where she was seen cradling a baby in her arms. Along with the short clip, Rupali has also written an extensive paragraph revealing that the baby’s name is Athang. The actress disclosed that she enjoyed being around kids and talking with them. The video also captured Rupali swaying the kiddo, smiling at the baby while the latter also seemed to chuckle, staring at Rupali with its innocent eyes.

The long caption reads, “How should a person be like a sea, Athang… There is no tide and no shame in the ebb! This little one came on the set. It is said that if children are close to their mother, they will not go to anyone except her. This is because they feel the touch, comfort, and security of their mother. It is said that they know what they are at this age, but they really know very well.”

“I had a similar experience. I am very lucky. The name of this little one is Athang. This little one came to me and I tried to talk to him in his own way and he was also having a nice chat with me. The kids are so cute that I enjoy chatting with them,” Rupali further wrote.

The short clip piqued the curiosity of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fans as soon as it was uploaded. They dropped their burning questions in the actress’ comment section asking Rupali whether the baby would make an appearance in the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte serial or if Rupali will play the role of the infant’s on-screen mother in the show. Others called the two “cuties”

Rupali essays the character of Sanjana in the Star Pravah serial. She plays a negative role. People, who follow Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, must be aware that in the last couple of episodes, Rupali aka Sanjana was shown to be possibly pregnant. Hence, people have started assuming that the baby’s on-screen mom might be Rupali.

