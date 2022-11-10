Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Rupali Bhosle Looks Breathtaking In Purple Lehenga

Actress Rupali Bhosle, who came into the limelight after appearing in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has a huge fan following on social media. The actress keeps sharing photos of her new look with her fans. Recently, Rupali shared some pictures of her royal look, which garnered a lot of attention.

In the photos, Rupali is wearing a beautiful purple embroidered lehenga with golden detailing. She chose glam makeup with shimmery eyes, and purple lip shade and tied her hair in braids — to enhance her look she added matching flowers to her hair. Rupali completed her look with a pair of golden jhumkas. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress captioned, “You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean, in a drop.”

Her fans showered her with compliments in the comment box. One of the users wrote, “You look like a beautiful princess,” while another one commented “Param Sundari,” and “Gorgeous” added another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Pradnya Prakash Bhosle (@rupalibhosle)



On the work front, Rupali is playing the grey character Sanjana in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. It is a Marathi language TV Show, which is aired on Star Pravah. The show is based on the Bengali serial Sreemoyee on Star Jalsha. It is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director Kut Productions and stars Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar in the titular role of Arundhati. It is also digitally available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Earlier also Rupali worked on popular TV shows like Vahinisaheb, Tea Time, Tujhe Majhe Jamena, Kasme Vaade, Bigg Boss Marathi 2, and many more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here