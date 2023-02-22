Marathi serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is currently topping the TRP charts because of the lead character Arundhati Deshmukh’s (Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar) marriage with Ashutosh (Omkar Govardhan). This serial narrates the story of Arundhati, who dedicates her life to the care of her husband Milind Gawali (Anirudh Deshmukh) and his family. But she decides to separate from him after enduring his abusive nature for a long time. She is all set to start afresh with Ashutosh. Now, finally, everything is on the right track. Today’s episode will show the pre-wedding festivities of Arundhati and Ashutosh. A recently-shared promo shows the couple showering compliments on one another, describing why they consider each other the perfect life partner.

Viewers have loved this promo and are looking forward to its release with great anticipation. Some have also expressed criticism of the current track and wrote that it is not correct to show an already-married Arundhati tying the nuptial knot for the second time.

Arundhati and Ashutosh’s relationship may seem to go on a smooth track. But viewers know what kind of problems this couple had to face previously. They were harassed mentally to a great extent by Anirudh, who didn’t want this marriage to take place.

In the recent episode, he even interrupted the small mehendi party organised for Arundhati and Ashutosh’s wedding. He had stopped the music and shouted at everyone to stay within their limitations in his house. At this time, when no one dared to confront Anirudh, only Yash Deshmukh (Abhishek Deshmukh) — Arundhati and Anirudh’s son — dared to speak.

Yash challenged Anirudh that this party will be organised despite his apprehensions. Anirudh is not able to tolerate this and tries to slap Yash, but is stopped at that moment by Arundhati. By doing this, her mehendi gets wiped off. She couldn’t help crying, watching the most beautiful day of her life turn into a worse one.

Despite these twists and turns, it feels like some viewers are no longer interested in watching Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. They commented that the original concept of women empowerment in this serial is finished and it has only been deliberately extended for the sake of TRP.

