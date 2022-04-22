Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Promo: Relationship Between Anirudh and Arundhati Getting Better

The viewers of Marathi television series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte have been witnessing a high voltage drama in the recent episodes. Arundhati had found out that Sanjana was trying to grab Deshmukh family’s property and it resulted in arrest of Sanjana by police. The twists and turns in the story are also indicating a tough time for Sanjana ahead. The new developments in the story are making situation more complex for her.

In the latest promo released a day ago everyone in Deshmukh family can be happily seen celebrating Kanchan’s ’birthday. At this moment when everyone can be seen rejoicing, Anirudh goes near Arundhati and thanked her for making this happy moment possible. It was because of Arundhati only that Vinayak (Anirudh’s father) returned to Deshmukh house. This moment is followed by Sanjana watching Anirudh and Arundhati with jealous looks. The viewers are a bit surprised to see Sanjana while in the previous episode she was arrested by police. How she returns to Deshmukh family and became a part of Kanchan’s birthday celebrations is surprising and the mystery can only be resolved in the upcoming episode only.

In the recently released promo, Yash (Anirudh and Arundhati’s son) is seen asking everyone for a selfie. Everyone gathers for the selfie, except Arundhati and Sanjana. The Anirudh calls Arundhati to join them. Sanjana is shocked with this development. She cannot believe that her plan for controlling Deshmukh family has dashed to ground.

Anirudh has been seen left disappointed with Sanjana’s cheating. He couldn’t believe that Sanjana could indulge in grabbing Deshmukh family’s property. Miffed with this act, he will be seen divorcing Sanjana in upcoming episodes.

Rupali Bhosale, who enacts Sanjana’s character, was recently injured while shooting the divorce sequence. Rupali had informed in an Instagram post. In an interview, Rupali revealed that how she had to sit on the chair as Milind Gawali, who plays Anirudh, shouted at her. It was by mistake Rupali sat on the floor so hard that she ended up injuring herself.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is airing on Star Pravah at 7.30pm on weekdays.

