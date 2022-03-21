Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Promo Shows Aniruddha Unhappy Seeing Arundhati Enjoying Rangpanchami

Popular Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is always in the news due to regular twists and turns in the storyline. In the most recent development, Aniruddha and Arundhati have parted ways, with the former now living with Sanjana.

Arundhati has gotten busy with her career, but her life continues to be turbulent. Now, on the occasion of Rangpanchami, the Deshmukh family and Arundhati’s friends are seen celebrating the festival together. A promo of the latest episode shows the Rangpanchami scene. Star Pravah channel has shared a promo video of the same on its Instagram handle.

In the promo, Arundhati is seen celebrating Rangpanchami with everyone, including Sanjana. Sanjana is also seen applying some colours to her face. While everyone is busy with the merriment, Aniruddha is seen standing and witnessing it all from a distance. He is not taking part in the celebration.

The fact that Arundhati is happy and seems to be enjoying herself is visibly upsetting him. His expression is very curt and disturbed throughout and when Sanjana comes to him to apply colour, he refuses to play and leaves abruptly, leaving her bewildered.

Arundhati and Ashutosh celebrated Holi together. The Deshmukh family also celebrated Holi together. For the first time, Arundhati could not celebrate the festival with the Deshmukh family. However, she was seen celebrating Rangpanchami with her children and her friends and she is seen enjoying herself with visible joy.

While she is hopeful about life and is looking at things from a new perspective, the audience is also reacting positively to her character. However, Aniruddha’s character is often jealous of seeing Arundhati happy and he is often seen trying to pull her down.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, which airs on Star Pravah, is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee on Star Jalsha and started airing on December 23, 2019.

