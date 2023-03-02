CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveShowsha Reel AwardsRRRHera Pheri 3Shehzada
Home » News » Movies » Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Ranks Number One In Online TRP List Of Marathi Shows
1-MIN READ

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Ranks Number One In Online TRP List Of Marathi Shows

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 16:31 IST

Mumbai, India

The Instagram page Monoranjan Marathi Official has recently shared the online TRP list of Week 8 (February 18 to 24).

The Instagram page Monoranjan Marathi Official has recently shared the online TRP list of Week 8 (February 18 to 24).

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte airs on Star Pravah daily at 7:30 pm.

Watching television series is an integral part of many people’s lives. No matter how busy a person is, every household watches at least one serial daily. Recently, the popular Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has topped the online TRP list. The TV show has carved a special place in the viewers’ hearts and minds, since it premiered on December 23, 2019.

The Instagram page Monoranjan Marathi Official has recently shared the online TRP list of Week 8 (February 18 to 24). The list reveals that Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has bagged the first position, followed by Rang Majha Vegla, Tharala Tar Mag, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Aste!, Thipkyanchi Rangoli, Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha, Lagnachi Bedi, Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, Nava Gadi Nava Rajya, Daar Ughad Baye, Aboli, Tu Chal Pudha, Muramba, Subha Vivah and Sahakutumb Sahaparivar.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte airs on Star Pravah daily at 7:30 pm. The series has created a distinct fan base for actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, who essays the role of Arundhati. The whole series revolves around the character Arundhati, who is a progressive-minded woman. She decides to remarry after her divorce. Her father-in-law, children, and daughter-in-law support her decision. From housewives, and working women to college students, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has found viewers and fans in all spheres.

The series also features Omkar Govardhan, Milind Gawali, Deepali Pansare, and Rupali Bhosale in pivotal roles. The serial is based on the Bengali show Sreemoyee, which airs on Star Jalsha. It was produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Sreemoyee premiered on June 10, 2019. Actress Indrani Halder played the lead in the serial. After a successful run of two-and-a-half years, it went off-air on December 19, 2021.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions and is digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has also been remade in Hindi and other languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. Marathi shows
first published:March 02, 2023, 16:28 IST
last updated:March 02, 2023, 16:31 IST
Read More