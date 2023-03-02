Watching television series is an integral part of many people’s lives. No matter how busy a person is, every household watches at least one serial daily. Recently, the popular Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has topped the online TRP list. The TV show has carved a special place in the viewers’ hearts and minds, since it premiered on December 23, 2019.

The Instagram page Monoranjan Marathi Official has recently shared the online TRP list of Week 8 (February 18 to 24). The list reveals that Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has bagged the first position, followed by Rang Majha Vegla, Tharala Tar Mag, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Aste!, Thipkyanchi Rangoli, Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha, Lagnachi Bedi, Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, Nava Gadi Nava Rajya, Daar Ughad Baye, Aboli, Tu Chal Pudha, Muramba, Subha Vivah and Sahakutumb Sahaparivar.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte airs on Star Pravah daily at 7:30 pm. The series has created a distinct fan base for actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, who essays the role of Arundhati. The whole series revolves around the character Arundhati, who is a progressive-minded woman. She decides to remarry after her divorce. Her father-in-law, children, and daughter-in-law support her decision. From housewives, and working women to college students, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has found viewers and fans in all spheres.

The series also features Omkar Govardhan, Milind Gawali, Deepali Pansare, and Rupali Bhosale in pivotal roles. The serial is based on the Bengali show Sreemoyee, which airs on Star Jalsha. It was produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Sreemoyee premiered on June 10, 2019. Actress Indrani Halder played the lead in the serial. After a successful run of two-and-a-half years, it went off-air on December 19, 2021.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions and is digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has also been remade in Hindi and other languages.

