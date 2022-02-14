Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Star Rupali Bhosle Got Married? Watch Viral Video Here

Marathi actress Rupali Pradnya Prakash Bhosle, popularly known as Rupali Bhosle, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy of a video in which she looks like a bride. Over the weekend, Rupali posted a clip of herself, in which she can be seen sporting a bridal outfit and sharing a message for her fans alongside actor Sameep Save, who looks like a groom. The video went crazy viral in no time, with fans speculating that the duo got married. However, the truth is that the stars are anything but a married couple currently. Actually, the video, which has till now garnered over 63 thousand views on Instagram, is a promotional clip for their new music video titled Nate Navese.

In the clip, Rupali looks gorgeous in a red bridal saree that she paired with traditional Marathi jewellery. Sameep Save complements her in a green sherwani and a pagari.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Nate Navese…This Valentine’s” with red heart icons and added hashtags like “LifeIsBeautiful”, “New Work”, “Blessed” and “Gratitude Attitude.”

In the comments section of her post, fans dropped comments like “congratulations” and “wow so beautiful.”

Nate Navese has been sung by Swapnnil Bandodkar and Anandi Joshi and the lyrics have been given by Samrudhdi Pande. Watch the music video, composed by Pranav Haridas, here:

‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karate ‘ is a popular series on television. Every role in this series is a favourite of the audience. Not only this, but the show also has a fan base on social media. Rupali Bhosale, who plays the role of Sanjana in this series, is also always active on social media. Although Sanjana’s role is negative in the show, the actress gets a whole lot of love from her fans on social media.

