Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Update: Arundhati likely to Have a Faceoff With Sanjana Soon

In the recent episodes of Marathi serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, we saw Arundhati’s life taking a sad turn as she left the Dehmukh house. Arundhati was forced to take such a decision after being accused of having an illicit relationship with her friend Ashutosh. As of now, Arundhati has found a new home with Ashutosh’s help. The landlady also developed a friendly relationship with Arundhati. Amid all these positive developments, a difficulty seems to be waiting in Arundhati’s life.

According to in Instagram post by Marathiserials Official, the house in which Arundhati is living earlier belonged to Sanjana. The interior of this house had been changed. Many netizens had immediately noticed the difference. It remains to be seen that whether this house becomes a bone of contention between Sanjana and Arundhati? Will Sanjana cause some other troubles in Arundhati’s life? These questions will be answered in upcoming episodes.

The character of Sanjana was enacted by popular Marathi actress Deepali Pansare earlier. For the first time Deepali was playing a negative role and she was getting a good response from the viewers. However, recently she exited the show due to the pandemic. She was replaced by Bigg Boss Marathi 2 fame Rupali Bhosale.

Meanwhile viewers have been happy as Arundhati’s character has undergone a rapid metamorphosis of a dutiful wife and mother to a strong, independent woman. The fans of the show like the new shade of Arundhati’s character in which she is exploring her inner self. The show is receiving appreciation for the current storyline. Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar, Milind Gawali, Archana Patkar and others are playing important roles airing on Star Pravah.

