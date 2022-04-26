Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Update: Sanjana Returns Property Papers To Kanchan

Marathi television series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte on Star Pravah channel has gained popularity in the last few months and it has created a large audience base. Actor Milind Gawli and actress Rupali Bhosale, who play the lead roles of Anirudh and Sanjana respectively in the serial, have also gained huge popularity among Marathi audience. Actress Madhuran Prabhulkar plays another important character of Arundhati. The show airs on Star Pravah at 7.30pm from Monday to Friday

In the recent episodes it’s seen that Sanjana is going through a tough time. Anirudh and the entire Deshmukh family are not on talking terms with her as her plans of grabbing the property of the family are exposed. Now, Sanjana will be seen trying some other tricks to gain her prominence in the Deshmukh family.

In the recently released promo, Sanjana is seen trying to say something to Anirudh’s parents but she seems apprehensive to do that. Vinayak Deshmukh, Anirudh’s father seems irritated at this and asks her to explain things clearly. At this point, finally Sanjana musters the courage to say something and gives Deshmukh family property papers to Kanchan (Anirudh’s mother). Kanchan is in a state of shock after listening to this. After this Sanjana turns to Anirudh asking that if he is happy now. Crying, she then asks him that now can he please not divorce her.

The mention of divorce was enough to leave Deshmukh family members shocked. Kanchan seems visibly disturbed at this. Sanjana then tells Kanchan that Anirudh has asked her to leave Deshmukh house. Sanjana then describes that he has threatened to divorce her if she doesn’t leave the house. These words were enough to leave even Arundhati shocked. She had not expected Anirudh to take such a step.

Has Anirudh made a single minded decision of leaving Sanjana? Will Sanjana somehow blackmail Anirudh not to leave her? Will Sanjana also hatch another conspiracy for creating differences between Anirudh and Arundhati? All these questions will be answered in upcoming episodes.

Anirudh will forgive Sanjana or not, this question has not been answered yet but Arundhati is never going to do that. She was silently seen carving a plan with Kedar (Vishaka’s husband) on how to protect Deshmukh’s property from Sanjana in the last episode. Now when Sanjana has her self-handed over the property papers of Deshmukh family to Anirudh, Arundhati is doubtful. She is doubtful of Sanjana’s intentions and this could be a new conspiracy by Sanjana.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s popularity has made the makers to remake it in several other languages. It has been remade in Hindi as Anupama.

