Aai Kuthe Kay Karte update: Will Yash reunite Arundhati and Ashutosh?

In the recent episodes of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, we have seen love blossoming between Ashutosh and Arundhati. Ashutosh even helped Arundhati find a house for herself after she had left the Deshmukh house. She was accused of being in an illicit relationship with Ashutosh by Anirudh.

Ashutosh has fallen in love with Arundhati owing to her hard working and simple nature but he is still apprehensive about how to begin this relationship. At this point, Arundhati’s son Yash will be seen helping clear all the apprehensions between the two, according to an Instagram post from a handle named Marathiserials Official. Now it is to be seen what new turns will take place in the show after the entry of Yash in Ashutosh and Arundhati’s romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Arundhati finds herself quite comfortable in the new house. Ashutosh had said to her that the new house is small in size and there are other options available to choose from. Arundhati decides not to search further as she develops a liking for the current house. The best thing Arundhati finds about this house is that there are no restrictions on her music practice by the landlady. The landlady was in fact quite happy to lend this house to Arundhati since she herself is a single woman.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is getting a lot of appreciation from the viewers due to the present track of the story. The serial had consistently maintained the number one position on TRP charts but slipped a couple of positions recently. Rang Maza Vegla had taken the top position for a few weeks.

Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar is essaying the role of Arundhati in this series. Rupali Bhosale (Sanjana), Milind Gawali (Anirudh), Archana Patkar(Kanchan), Pooja Pawar (Reshma Polekar) and others are a part of this series. Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has been remade in Hindi as Anupamaa as well.

