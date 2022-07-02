Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Update: Yash kills Neil For Molesting His Sister, What Next?

Marathi television series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, which airs on Star Pravah, has become a favourite among the audiences. The show is based on the inspiring journey of a woman Arundhati Deshmukh. In one of the recent promos, it is seen that Yash Deshmukh (Arundhati and Anirudh’s son) kills Neil. He commits this act after finding out that Neel tried to molest his sister Isha.

In the promo, Yash hits Neil with a stick. Neil becomes unconscious and everyone is shocked to see this. They became tensed after seeing Neil bleeding from his head. At this moment, some people arrive to stop Yash. Yash also realises the intensity of the act he has just committed. Some members of the family run to get water. Others, terrified by the incident, check Neil and get shocked after realising that he is dead. Everyone at the spot is scared out of their wits and doesn’t know what will happen next.

Yash was already suspecting Neil when they had arrived for shooting at a farm house. Neil tried getting closer to Isha at a moment. Isha was visibly uncomfortable. At this point, Yash had intervened but started suspecting Neil. After Neil tried to force himself on Isha, he couldn’t control and ended up killing him.

It remains to be seen what happens next. Yash was enraged after Neil committed an outrageous act with Isha. Despite this he didn’t mean to kill him. Audiences are left with their fingers crossed that what will happen to Yash in upcoming episodes? Will he be punished or get some relief by the court? What effect will this incident have on Deshmukh family? There are already a lot of obstacles for Deshmukhs. Will they be able to fight this biggest obstacle? These questions will be answered in upcoming episodes.

The Deshmukh family is already witnessing turmoil between Sanjana and Anirudh. Anirudh has accused Sanjana of deliberately pushing Anagha down the stairs. Sanjana strongly denies the accusations.

