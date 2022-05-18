Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s Arundhari Aka Madhurani Shares Adorable Video With Daughter

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a much-loved Marathi television series. The show has a huge audience and among all the characters, there is one that stands out is Arundhati. The character is played by Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar. The series often makes headlines because of its huge popularity. The series revolves around Arundhati as a mother.

Madhurani often takes to social media to share cute videos of her daughter. She recently shared an adorable video featuring herself and her daughter. The video is being appreciated by her fans.

In the video Madhurani is seen enjoying her time with her daughter in Mahabaleshwar, where she is on a vacation with family. She kept updating her fans with pictures and videos of the two of them together. In the video, the pure happiness and bliss of listening to her daughter can be seen on the face of Madhurani.

Sharing the video, Madhurani wrote, “She is a big-time storyteller, like mom like daughter.” The post also got thousands of likes and comments from her fans. One user wrote “Wow… Sweet moment with mother and daughter.” Another added,“How Cute.”

Apart from being an actress, Madhurani is also a great poet, singer and musician. She often shares her poems with her followers. She got her first break in the film Sundar Maaz Ghar as a musician. Top singers such as Sadhana Sargam and Shreya Ghosal also participated in it.

Her love for poetry is known to all in the industry. She recently visited Indore in Madhya Pradesh where she attended a poetry festival.

