Home » News » Movies » Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Arundhati, Sanjana Are Best Friends Off Screen; Here's The Proof
1-MIN READ

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Arundhati, Sanjana Are Best Friends Off Screen; Here's The Proof

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 18:48 IST

Mumbai, India

In the video shared by Rupali, Arundhati is seen feeding her.

In the video shared by Rupali, Arundhati is seen feeding her.

Rupali Bhosle shared a cute off-screen video on social media.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is one of the most watched Marathi dramas. It ranked number two in the TRP ratings. The characters of Arundhati and Sanjana have become very close and familiar to the audience. The simple straightforward Arundhati and the selfish yet equally motivated Sanjana both make a great duo and the audience is happy to see them on screen.

Although Arundhati and Sanjana are not close to each other onscreen, the two actresses are really good friends offscreen. Actress Rupali Bhosle recently shared a video of their friendship. The audience is also surprised to see the love between the two in the video.

In the video shared by Rupali, Arundhati is seen feeding her.

Rupali has also praised Madhurani’s hand-made thalipeeth in the post. No matter how much we argue on screen, this is how it is offscreen, she said.

Seeing Arundhati and Sanjan’s off-screen clip, fans have said “Bahut Yarana Lagta Hai”. Another fan said, “Lovely moment, a grass of love”. A fan even said, “So sweet” after seeing the two actresses together. The video received more than 56k views on Instagram.


The show is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee on Star Jalsa. The show stars Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar in the titular role of Arundhati.

The series is also digitally available on Star Media’s OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The show is produced by Ranjan Shah’s director Kut Productions.

first published:July 23, 2022, 18:47 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 18:48 IST