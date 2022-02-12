Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Female Lead Arundhati To Get Fresh Look, Fans Can't Wait

The makers of the popular Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte will soon introduce a new twist. There is talk on social media that Arundhati’s new look, which has been shared on Instagram by a user called marathiserials_official, will change things for the better.

According to the IG post, Arundhati, who was always seen in a saree, will now be seen in a churidar dress. She will now appear in a loose modern haircut. The audience is eager to see her new look and how her husband reacts to the makeover.

From the very beginning of the show, Arundhati has been portrayed as a simple, calm, sociable housewife. But with time, Arundhati started standing up for herself.

Right now, the series is taking a very interesting turn. Arundhati’s old friend Ashutosh is back in her life. Gradually Ashutosh falls in love with Arundhati as he realizes his love for her. So, it will be interesting to see the kind of relationship the two build here onwards.

Recently a new promo of the series was released. It seems that Arundhati and Ashutosh have gone to record a song. However, due to an accident, the road is closed, and it appears they will have to spend a night outside Mumbai.

Actor Madhurani Prabhulkar has gained popularity due to her role as Arundhati. She has worked in all three entertainment mediums — serial, drama and film. Along with TV shows, Madhurani has also been seen in the Marathi films like Sundar Mazha Ghar, God Gupit, Samantar, Navara Mazha Navsacha, and Mani Mangalsutra.

