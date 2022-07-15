Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Milind Gawli Calls Crew Member ‘Gem of the Show’; Here's Why

Marathi television series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, which airs on Star Pravah, has become a fan favourite. The programme is based on the inspiring journey of Arundhati Deshmukh. The show recently made headlines when Milind Gawli, who plays Anirudh in the show, shared a video that showed how the crew members make the magic happen.

Milind shared a video on his official page that shows his photographer Raju Desai, who shot a scene to bring the show to life. Raju can be seen on top of a tempo in the video finding the best way to please the audience with his work. This is a great example of how important crew members are to a show.

The actor explained in the post how Raju wanted a top shot, and the production couldn’t get a crane at the scene so he climbed up a tempo and got the camera up there. The actor calls the crew the gems of the show who never take a no for an answer and continue to do magic.

The actor wrote, “Our Cinematographer Raju Desai, I call him Dabang. Today we were shooting in a parking lot, There were many Artists, He wanted a top shot, height for the camera to cover all the artists, couldn’t get a crane in the parking lot, so what he did, climbed a tempo, Got the camera up there, So these are our pillars, of the success, “Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte” has these gems, They never take no for an answer, They do magic all the time, Still going strong after 725 episodes, Lots of Thanks to them and best wishes, Raju Bhai you Rock.”

