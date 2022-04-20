Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Rupali Bhonsle Gets Injured on The Sets

Actor Rupali Bhonsle, who is known for essaying the role of Sanjana Deshmukh in the popular Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, recently got injured on the sets of the programme. She shared the image of her injured toe on her Instagram story.

Talking about the incident with ETimes, Rupali said that she was shooting for a scene with Milind Gawali (Aniruddha). According to the show’s storyline, Aniruddha is planning to divorce Sanjana and he shouts at Sanjana (Rupali) who then begins to cry and sits on the chair.

Rupali said that director Ravi asked her to sit on the chair but she thought that she should sit down on the floor and they decided to take the shot. She said that while doing the scene, she was crying and she sat down so hard that her toe finger got completely twisted and its nail came out.

She said that the toe was bleeding but since she had Maroon nail paint on, she didn’t realise it. Later, when she felt severe pain, shooting for the scene was stopped. Rupali checked her toe and found the injury.

Rupali further stated that she suffered immense pain and there was no doctor on the sets.

She added that she is currently recovering from her injury but also simultaneously shooting on the sets of the show for a special episode.

Talking about shooting despite injury, Rupali said that it was hard for her to shoot with injury and she was currently walking on her toes to avoid the pain because she couldn’t touch the ground.

However, she could not stop shooting because the show had some important sequences.

For the unversed, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte premiered on Star Pravah on 23 December 2019. The show’s cast includes Madhurani Gokhale, Omkar Govardhan, Milind Gawali, and Rupali Bhonsle.

