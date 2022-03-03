Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Rupali Bhosale Shares Birthday Post For Madhurani Prabhulkar

Madhurani Prabhulkar, who plays the role of Arundhati on the popular Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, is celebrating her birthday today. And while Madhurani plays the protagonist, Rupali Bhosale plays Sanjana, the antagonist. However, on the occasion of Madhurani’s birthday, Rupali shared a special post on her Instagram account and wished the actor a very happy birthday. Here is the post:

Arundhati and Sanjana, who are enemies on screen, are very close to each other in real life. Rupali has shared a photo from the sets of the show and wished Madhurani a very happy birthday and lots of hugs. Both the women are in traditional Marathi get-ups in the picture, with Rupali donning a yellow saree with a blue border and Madhurani in a blue saree with a green border.

Rupali Bhosale is extremely glamorous in real life and keeps posting glimpses of her photoshoots on Instagram. She also shares a lot of photos with her co-stars, including Madhurani, her arch-nemesis on the show. The birthday post has more than 27,000 likes and all the fans of Rupali are commenting on how beautiful the two of them look in the picture.

Madhurani Prabhulkar is also a music composer and singer, apart from being an actor. She started acting at the age of 6 and has done a few films such as Indra Dhanush and Goad Gupit.

