Aai Kuthe Kay Kartey: Arundhati Deshmukh Finds a New House for Herself

Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Kartey is following an interesting track these days, with Arundhati leaving the Deshmukh house after the family questioned her character. She was even looking for a new home with the help of her friend Ashutosh. Now, in a positive turn to the show, Arundhati has got a new house. She is extremely delighted about finding a new place for herself. With her sheer determination, Arundhati is finally able to get her own house after leaving Deshmukhs.

Channel Star Pravah recently shared a new promo in which Arundhati is seen with Ashutosh in the house. While Ashutosh is a bit apprehensive about the house due to its size, Arundhati doesn’t seem to mind it. She is loving every bit of this house. Ashutosh reminds her that there are still several good options available in comparison to this house.

Arundhati doesn’t seem to be contemplating this fact and is satisfied with the house. At this moment, the landlady arrives and asks Arundhati whether she liked the house. Arundhati agrees and introduces Ashutosh to the landlady. She tells the landlady that they both will be doing singing practice here. Arundhati was a little sceptical about being allowed permission for singing or not. To her sheer delight, the landlady said that she does not have any problems regarding the singing practice.

Arundhati then told the landlady that she will be living alone in this house and asked whether she had any problems regarding it. The landlady assures her that there are no problems as she, too, lives alone. The landlady also added that she is sad by society’s viewpoint of not providing a home to single women. Arundhati is very happy knowing the progressive views of the landlady.

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar plays the character of Arundhati. Omkar Govardhan acts as Ashutosh. Apart from these actors, Deepali Pansare (Sanjana), Milind Gawali(Anirudh Vinayak Deshmukh), Pooja Pawar(Reshma Polekar) and others are a part of this show.

