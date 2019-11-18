Aaina: First song from Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala’s The Body Released

The trailer of Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi’s mystery thriller ‘The Body’ was released last week. The trailer, indeed, created a sense of suspense and anticipation among the viewers. Now, after the trailer release, which has already set the bar very high, the first song from the film was dropped on Monday.

The song ‘Aaina’ features Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. Set against a picturesque background, the melodious notes of the song will surely pull a string to your heart. Emraan is romancing with both the actresses in the song and the setting is all things beautiful.

Arko, Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar have lent their voice to the song. Aaina’s lyrics and music composition is by Arko.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, ‘The Body’ is slated to release on December 13. After the massive success of his previous Malayalam film ‘Drishyam’, which released in 2013, it was remade in Hindi by director Nishikant Kamat and was equally loved by the audience.

Now, fans are having huge expectations from this Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi starrer as well and Joseph will make his Hindi directorial debut.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Netflix series ‘Bard of Blood’, which is an espionage drama based on a mission in Balochistan. The series, co-produced by Red Chillies, opened to negative reviews.

Hashmi is, currently, working on his next project ‘Chehra’ which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.