‘Aaj Bhai Ka Birthday Hai’: Genelia Shares Crazy Dance Video With Salman

Bollywood’s favourite Bhai Salman Khan turned 56 on December 27. He celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with many Bollywood celebrities and family members. Star couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were among those who had attended the party. Genelia has shared a crazy dance video from Salman’s birthday bash, on Instagram, which is now going viral.

In the video, Salman and Genelia are seen dancing to an English song. The actors are seen to have almost the same outfits. Both are seen in full-sleeved maroon T-shirts and blue jeans.

Sharing this video, Genelia also wished Salman Khan on his birthday. Tagging Salman Khan in the video she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May god bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai.”

The video has received over 35 lakh likes. The netizens are sharing comments and their love for this foot tapping video. A few fans also left funny comments. One of the comments read, “This is Bhai dancing before the snake bit him.” The comment was a reference to the snake bite that Salman suffered on Sunday night. He was hospitalised in Navi Mumbai after the snake bite and got discharged after 6 hours.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif also wished Salman on his birthday. Sharing a photo of Salman Khan on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Happy birthday to you, may love, light and brilliance always be with you.” Apart from Katrina Kaif, many celebrities including Bollywood actors Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar wished Salman Khan on his birthday.

