Aaj Bihar Ki Beti Ghar Aayi Hai: Swara Bhasker Delivers First Political Speech in Begusarai for Kanhaiya Kumar

Swara Bhasker had a unique birthday celebration this year. As the actress turned 31, she was in Begusarai campaigning for CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting from Begusarai, a communist stronghold which was once referred to as the 'Leningrad of Bihar'. Swara wanted to be by Kanhaiya's side when he filed his nomination papers for the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat."It is a rather unusual way of spending one's birthday. But Kanhaiya is a friend and I think he is fighting an important battle on behalf of us all. If he wins, it will be a victory for Indian democracy," Swara said in a statement, adding that she feels "aligned to Kanhaiya's views as a rational and patriotic citizen of the country"."Kanhaiya raises issues that concern all Indians - issues like the threat to the Constitutional values and to the Constitution of India, unemployment, the rise of mob violence, the need for social justice and the need to focus on issues that will better the lives of all Indians. I think as responsible and patriotic Indians we should all feel aligned to this ideology/or thought process."Swara, who had never addressed a political rally before, delivered a power-packed campaign speech in Begusarai, saying that Bihar is her 'naani ka ghar'. She began with, "Do not look upon me as a heroine from Bollywood today. Bihar is my grandmother's home, aaj Bihar ki beti ghar aayi hai."Later in the speech, Swara said, "Begusarai keh raha hai roti (food), aspatal (hospital), shiksha (education) aur rozgaar (employment), Kanhaiya Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar. Kanhaiya ko bas itna kehna chahungi ki 'jiya ho bihar ke lala'."She later posted the video of her speech on Twitter:On the professional front, the Veere Di Wedding actress says she is busy with projects for her production venture Kahaaniwaaley.(With inputs from IANS)