Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Paparazzo Gets Too Close to Deepika Padukone's Car, Actress Says 'Aaja Baithja'

Deepika Padukone recently extended a humorous invitation to a cameraperson who was following her to the car at the airport.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Paparazzo Gets Too Close to Deepika Padukone's Car, Actress Says 'Aaja Baithja'
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Stars are always greeted by a bunch of photographers waiting outside the airport to click them when they arrive to board a flight or return to the city from some other destination. It's become such a norm, that a fashion fad, called the airport look began because of this paparazzi frenzy. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are some of the most-clicked stars whose airport looks create trends.

The flurry of photographers does get a bit too overwhelming once in a while. Imagine cameras following you each time you land at an airport. Some of the stars bear it with a smile, some are happy to pose, others get over with the ordeal as quickly as possible.

Deepika Padukone seems to have been in a good mood while landing at the Mumbai airport recently. Dressed in a white top and blingy silver pants, the actress didn't seem to mind at all when the paps continued to click her from the airport gate till her car. As she was about to get into the car, looking at the following cameraperson, the actress said, "Aaja baithja (Come sit)."

Her outfit, which she wore for a watch brand launch in Chennai, already created a buzz earlier in the day. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, left cheesy comments on the pictures Deepika posted on Instagram from her latest photo shoot, which showed her slaying in the white tee and baggy silver pants paired with matching stilettos.

Deepika captioned one of the pictures as, "There's no such thing as too much bling!" Ranveer was quick to comment, "Taught her well ! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu."

View this post on Instagram

there’s no such thing as too much bling!💥

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Read: Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram