Paparazzo Gets Too Close to Deepika Padukone's Car, Actress Says 'Aaja Baithja'

Stars are always greeted by a bunch of photographers waiting outside the airport to click them when they arrive to board a flight or return to the city from some other destination. It's become such a norm, that a fashion fad, called the airport look began because of this paparazzi frenzy. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are some of the most-clicked stars whose airport looks create trends.

The flurry of photographers does get a bit too overwhelming once in a while. Imagine cameras following you each time you land at an airport. Some of the stars bear it with a smile, some are happy to pose, others get over with the ordeal as quickly as possible.

Deepika Padukone seems to have been in a good mood while landing at the Mumbai airport recently. Dressed in a white top and blingy silver pants, the actress didn't seem to mind at all when the paps continued to click her from the airport gate till her car. As she was about to get into the car, looking at the following cameraperson, the actress said, "Aaja baithja (Come sit)."

Her outfit, which she wore for a watch brand launch in Chennai, already created a buzz earlier in the day. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, left cheesy comments on the pictures Deepika posted on Instagram from her latest photo shoot, which showed her slaying in the white tee and baggy silver pants paired with matching stilettos.

Deepika captioned one of the pictures as, "There's no such thing as too much bling!" Ranveer was quick to comment, "Taught her well ! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu."

