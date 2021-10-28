Aakanksha Singh Shares Stunning Bikini Pictures From Maldives Vacation With Kunal Sain

Actor and theatre artist Aakanksha Singh is reveling in the sea breeze of Maldives these days. The 31-year-old actress has been sharing snapshots from her vacation in the island nation on Instagram. Aakanksha was accompanied by her husband and travel blogger Kunal Sain as her recent pictures show.

In one of the recent Instagram posts shared on Tuesday, Aakanksha was wearing a polka dot bikini. The actress waslying on a large mesh-like bed suspended over the turquoise waters as she wore her fashionable beach look. The picture also saw Aakanksha covering her face with a straw hat, a quintessential beach accessory.

The actress, who has worked with Kannada actor Sudeep in 2019 movie Pailwaan, also posted a picture with her husband in one of her recent posts. The duo were enjoying their time at the pristine beaches of Maldives as they were captured jumping in the air by the camera. Aakanksha was wearing a white tube top which she paired with a matching pair of shorts.

In another Instagram post, Aakanksha shared how she likes to wake up when vacationing. The actress shared pictures from the couple’s morning breakfast scene in Maldives. Both Aakanksha and Kunal were spotted inside the pool as they had their fruity breakfast on a floating tray. Aakanksha was spotted in her polka bikini top as she ate some fresh berries straight from the platter. The caption of the Instagram post read, “Waking up to you is my version of paradise Kunal Sain. Grateful and blessed with the best.”

Sharing some easy breezy beach fashion looks with her followers, Aakanksha wore a bright yellow outfit. The actress opted for a yellow wrapped skirt with a strapless top and a flowy shrug on top. Aakanksha described her look in the caption which read, “Got a date with the sun.”

On the work front, Aakanksha will be next seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial MayDay. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.