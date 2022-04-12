Aalhad Shinde Mesmerises Everyone With His Performance, Makes Family Proud

The name Anand Shinde needs no introduction. He has carved a place in the Marathi music industry, having provided vocals to several hit Marathi numbers. Now, the fifth generation of his family has also made its foray into singing. We are talking about Anand Shinde’s grandson Aalhad Shinde.

Aalhad Shinde is the son of Harshad Shinde, Anand Shinde’s son. Apart from Harshad, Adarsh and Utkarsh are Anand’s other two sons. Aalhad has delivered a mesmerising performance on the show Bola Jai Bhim presented at Sony Marathi. Aalhad’s performance has been appreciated by everyone. Overwhelmed with emotions, Aalhad has expressed his feelings on Instagram.

Aalhad wrote that his uncle Utkarsh and Adarsh helped him a lot by helping him perfect the song he was to sing in the show. Aalhad wrote that despite being part of the same family, he treated them as their teacher. Aalhad wrote that it has been a difficult test for him.

Aalhad wrote that when he was singing the song, the first thing he noticed was that his father got emotional and had tears in his eyes. The heart-touching moment for Aalhad was when his father said that his singing reminded him of Late Prahlad Shinde’s singing.

Aalhad also thanked Sony Marathi as he ended the post. Alongside the caption, Aalhad attached three photos. He is seen singing in the first post. Utkarsh and Anand Shinde are seen sitting and watching Aalhad carefully in the second photo. In the last photo, Utkarsh and Anand are seen mesmerised by Aalhad’s performance and applauded him.

The Shinde family is quite influenced by Dr B.R Ambedkar. They follow Buddhism.

