LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aalisha Panwar to Replace Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot?

Aalisha Panwar currently plays the role of Tara in a romantic thriller show titled, 'Ishq Mein Marjawan'.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aalisha Panwar to Replace Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot?
Image: Hina Khan, Aalisha Panwar/ Instagram
Loading...
There were rumours that Hina Khan, who is seen playing Komolika Chaubey, a negative character in daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, is preparing for her Bollywood debut and that she has been on a short vacation from the show because of preparations leading up to the film's production. Earlier, Hina, had denied that she was quitting the show and said that it was normal for her character Komolika to take breaks. Now, reports have surfaced that Ekta Kapoor (producer and MD at Balaji Telefilms) has found a replacement for Hina.

Actress Aalisha Panwar might be seen taking up the role of Komolika in the current season of the show, going forward. Alisha is currently seen in the romantic thriller show Ishq Mein Marjawan, which airs on Colors TV, where she portrays both the protagonist (Aarohi) and antagonist (Tara).

However, in July 2018, actress Nia Sharma was brought in to play as the new Aarohi and Aalisha was reduced to playing just the negative character. There are also rumours about Aalisha quitting her current show.

The original Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for a total of 7 years and became one of the most followed shows on television. The current reboot started airing first in September 2018 and has Erica Fernandes as Prerna Basu, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, playing the lead roles. Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs on Star Plus and can also be streamed on Hotstar.

Follow @News18Movies for more



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram