Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aaliya is My First Name, Salman Khan Suggested Me to Change It, Says Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was speaking at a chat show. She will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aaliya is My First Name, Salman Khan Suggested Me to Change It, Says Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
Loading...
Actress Kiara Advani says superstar Salman Khan asked her to change her first name because of Alia Bhatt. Kiara revealed this in an episode of Voot's 'Feet Up with the Stars Season 2', read a statement.

"Aaliya is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can't be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood," Kiara said.

"He suggested the change, but 'Kiara' is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara," she added.

The actress also spoke about how she bagged Lust Stories without auditioning for the role. Recalling her experience, Kiara said. "Karan Johar has an eye for it. He spots a performer and he knows how to get it done."

When Kiara was filming for a scene with vibrator for Lust Stories, Karan told her, "Don't make it a caricature, just be raw and do it. It's a funny scene but don't make it funny."

Since starting her career in 2014 with the film Fugly, Kiara has appeared in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, Lust Stories, Kalank and Telugu films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama among others.

On the film front, Kiara is a part of Good News, Kabir Singh, Shershaah and the Kanchana remake.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram