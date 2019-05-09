Aaliya is My First Name, Salman Khan Suggested Me to Change It, Says Kiara Advani

Actress Kiara Advani says superstar Salman Khan asked her to change her first name because of Alia Bhatt. Kiara revealed this in an episode of Voot's 'Feet Up with the Stars Season 2', read a statement."Aaliya is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can't be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood," Kiara said."He suggested the change, but 'Kiara' is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara," she added.The actress also spoke about how she bagged Lust Stories without auditioning for the role. Recalling her experience, Kiara said. "Karan Johar has an eye for it. He spots a performer and he knows how to get it done."When Kiara was filming for a scene with vibrator for Lust Stories, Karan told her, "Don't make it a caricature, just be raw and do it. It's a funny scene but don't make it funny."Since starting her career in 2014 with the film Fugly, Kiara has appeared in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, Lust Stories, Kalank and Telugu films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama among others.On the film front, Kiara is a part of Good News, Kabir Singh, Shershaah and the Kanchana remake.