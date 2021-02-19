Aaliyah Kashyap Answers Fan Questions, Spills How She Handles Relationship Issues with Boyfriend

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah generates a lot of curiosity among netizens who want to know more about this B-Town kid's life. Aaliyah, who studies in the US, recently posted a video on her YouTube channel answering fan questions.

During the Q&A, Aaliyan spoke about how she makes her relationship with her boyfriend Shane work. When asked about dealing with relationship issues with Shane, she said, "Shane and I don’t really argue or anything. If something does come up, we just talk about it. Like, we have a conversation about it and then move on. I think that is the best way to deal with disagreements in a relationship, just to communicate, instead of fighting, screaming and arguing with each other."

Aaliyah further said that the only relationship issue they have is the long distance. "Before we met, he used to travel a lot, he used to live in different places for weeks and months at a stretch. He's recently started doing that again. He's currently in Mexico and he came to meet me for Valentine's Day for a week, and he just left again. He's gone for another two weeks, then he'll come back for a few days. But we talk and we make it work, by communicating," she added.

Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter with ex-wife Aarti Bajaj, who is a film editor. They divorced in 2009.