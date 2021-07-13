Aaliyah Kashyap Bakes ‘Healthy Brownies’ With Boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is staying with him ever since he underwent angioplasty. A few weeks back, Aaliyah’s boyfriend Shane Gregoire had also landed in Mumbai to spend quality time with her and celebrate their first anniversary. As his trip was about to end, Aaliyah attempted to bake ‘healthy brownies’ for her beau. The 20-year-old, who regularly makes vlogs for her YouTube channel, shared a video to reveal that they had baked a batch of the brownies which were delicious. Before she started her video, Aaliyah gave a disclaimer that it was not a ‘brownie recipe video.’

The disclaimer was given as the duo decided to replace some elements while baking brownies. In a previous attempt, they baked brownies with almond flour, therefore, they chose coconut flour for baking the new batch. They tried their level best to stick to the recipe but made a few changes in the process which gave them a ‘dry batch of brownies.’

The couple tasted the brownies and presented their expert opinion. While Shane confessed that the end product was ‘good,’ Aaliyah said that the taste was there, but the dryness is due to the coconut flour. She also informed her followers that the video was shot on Shane’s last day in Mumbai. Aaliyah said that she would reunite with him after two or three weeks.

Earlier, during Shane’s stay in Mumbai, Aaliyah had shared a few vlogs where Shane can be seen bonding with her family and her friends, trying out Indian delicacies, and driving through the busy roads of Mumbai. Shane was also snapped having dinner with Javed Jaffrey’s son. Meezaan.

In a vlog shared by Aaliyah, her father Anurag hosted the couple at his place. The video showcases Shane enjoying Indian food as he tastes dal, paneer and rice. He also tried the popular Indian fast food including chole bhature, samosa, bhel puri, and gol gappe with Aaliyah.

To celebrate their anniversary last month, the couple went to Karjat for a quick vacation.

