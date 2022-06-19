Aaliyah Kashyap, BF Shane Gregoire Cherish Romantic Vacation In Croatia; See Mesmerising Pics

Aaliyah Kashyap and her BF Shane Gregoire are setting major couple goals! Anurag Kashyap’s daughter took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a couple of mesmerising pictures from their blissful beach vacation in Croatia and we are all for it.

In the pictures, we see the much-in-love couple enjoying their vacation at breathtakingly beautiful locations. The first picture sees Shane and Aaliyah as they share a kiss while taking a dip in the sea. We see Aaliyah dressed in sexy purple bikini as she takes a swim with her boyfriend. We also see the duo hugging each other as they engage in a deep conversation.

She captioned the pictures with a couple of emoticons.

Check the pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared, Aaliyah’s dad Anurag Kashyap reacted to it as she hit like on the post.

Earlier, Aaliyah Kashyap celebrated two years of togetherness with her boyfriend Shawn Gregoire. She marked the occasion by sharing PDA-filled snaps on her social media account. Shawn too reciprocated the love as he wrote a long post for her on Instagram.

In the pictures posted by the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director’s daughter we see her sharing a passionate kiss with Shane. As we scroll father we see candid loved-up pictures of the two. The last slide sees the two twinning in white as they sway their necks in sync, as a tune played on television.

Sharing the photos, Aaliyah wrote, “The most amazing two years of my life with my best friend & soulmate. Happy anniversary my love, I love you forever.”

Shane also shared their pictures on Instagram and wrote that he is waiting for the day to put a ring on Aaliyah’s finger. He captioned it, “Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger.”

Aaliyah met Shane on a dating app, and she had shared about the same in her vlog. “On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke,” she said.

