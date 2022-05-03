Aaliyah Kashyap Bonds With Anurag Kashyap's Ex-Wife Kalki, Daughter Sappho; Enjoys A Mini Pool Party

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap was seen bonding with the filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin and her daughter Sappho recently. The popular YouTuber took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kalki and Sappho in a weekend photo dump post.

In the picture, Kalki and Sappho were seen seated in the pool, having a small pool party of their own. Kalki was seen wearing a patterned brown, two-piece swimsuit and a lighter brown cap as she chilled in the pool with Sappho who sported a blue pair of shorts.

In another photo, Aaliyah was seen taking a selfie with Sappho. Aaliyah’s dog also made an appearance in the post as the brown poodle stared into the camera while lounging on its owner’s bed and in a video where the two were at a beach. She also included shots of her in a chic outfit as well as a cameo appearance of her adorable dog.

Fans praised Aaliyah and Kalki for sharing a healthy bond. “Aww so sweet to see you have a good and healthy relationship with Kalki still,” a fan wrote. Another added, “Second picture is soooo cute”, referring to a selfie that Aaliyah had taken with Sappho. A third wrote, “The second picture aw.” “Finally wholesome post,” read another comment while another commented, “You’re so cute”.

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap tied the knot in 2011. However, in 2013, the couple announced their separation. Despite the split, they share a good relationship. When Anurag Kashyap, the filmmaker, was caught up in a sexual assault lawsuit in 2020, Kalki Koechlin supported her ex-husband by sharing a post on Instagram. She wrote, “Dear Anurag, don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.” Koechlin and Guy Hershberg, her current boyfriend, are parents to Sappho.

