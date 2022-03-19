Aaliyah Kashyap Celebrates Holi With BF Shane Gregoire, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffery | Pics

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap often grabs headlines owing to her mushy posts with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Recently, she shared pictures from her Holi celebration on Instagram. In the snaps, Aaliyah was seen posing with Shane, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and their other friends. Dropping the clicks on Instagram, she wrote, “Happy Holi.” In the first picture, Aaliyah posed with Shane and Khushi, the second one was all about her boyfriend, and in another one, she posed with hugging Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey.

Aaliyah’s fans were all excited as it was Shane’s first Holi celebration. While a majority of Instagram users flooded the comment section by wishing back Aaliyah a “Happy Holi”, they were many who were in love with her hairstyle. “You all look so cute,” a comment read on the post.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars celebrated Holi in style. Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar embraced each other as they celebrated their first festival, post marriage. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with wife Jaya Bachchan, as the two kept the Holi celebrations a bit low-key. Soha Ali Khan and Esha Deol celebrated the festival of colours with their kids – Inaaya and, Radhya and Miraya, respectively. These pictures are just too adorable to miss.

Riding on the success of The Kashmir Files, the team, including actor Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri cherished Holi with all smiles, while actor Karisma Kapoor took fans on a nostalgia trip as she posted a black-and-white throwback click with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. The snap featured Karsima offering sweets to her father. “Happy Holi, from mine to your,” she captioned it.

Other celebrities like Pankaj Tripathi, Ayan Mukerji, Maniesh Paul, Rubina Dilaik, Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu and others also wished their fans and followers on social media with Holi pictures.

