Aaliyah Kashyap Gets Her Video Editing Skills from Mom Aarti Bajaj

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah in a recent YouTube video revealed that she has no time for trolls or haters. In the clip, she had addressed questions asked by her Insta fam. During the over 15-minute-long clip, Aaliyah spoke about how she deals with online hate, equation with her boyfriend, new year resolutions among other things. Aaliyah also revealed the names of her favourite YouTubers and the reason behind her liking.

Touching open the topic of trolling and hate, Aaliyah recollected an incident, wherein she had posted a picture of herself in a bikini and the post got flooded with all kinds of nasty comments. She mentioned that people had given her rape and death threats, spoke mean things about her family, flooded her DMs with obnoxious comments among other things. Talking about how she deals with it, Aaliyah said that she just blocks such users since she is aware that these people are not going to do anything and are only commenting on such things because they are hidden behind a phone.

Aaliyah said that she learnt editing from her mother Aarti Bajaj, who is a film editor in Bollywood and Anurag's ex-wife. "I grew up watching her edit movies. I saw a her and picked up a few things," Aaliyah said in the video.

Apart from that she also mentions that she is a sensitive person at large and cries almost every day because of the dumbest things. Moreover, Aaliyah also wants her social media including her YouTube and Instagram to be a positive space and just blocks the negativity that comes on her profiles. Talking about her mental health, the star kid revealed that she sees a therapist and is currently suffering from anxiety.

Aaliyah, in the video, also clarified that she has been away from the glamour and thrill of Bollywood, even when she was a child. She added that this is the way she wants it to be as she has no plans to join the industry. During the clip, the YouTuber also mentioned that she is soon going to come to India and has plans to get her boyfriend along if tourism is allowed by then.