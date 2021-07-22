Aaliyah Kashyap Opens Up on MeToo Allegations Against Father Anurag Kashyap

Ace director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is often seen sharing honest vlogs with her fans on her YouTube channel. In her past vlogs, she has opened up on her mental health issues and fearlessly revealed her experience. Recently, she appeared on Zoom’s Invite Only Season 2 in which she talked about the #MeToo allegations made by actress Payal Ghosh against her father and how it affected her.

Ghosh had alleged last year that Anurag had sexually harassed her. Anurag had denied it and called it an “absolute lie”.

Aaliyah, who is quite close to her father, said the allegations bothered her a lot since it was a misrepresentation of her father’s character. She said those who are close to him know that he is like a soft “teddy bear”.

When Anurag was accused of sexual harassment, his daughter’s anxiety issues increased. She recalled that her father started hiding a lot of things from her since he didn’t want to make her anxiety worse. She believes that those who do not have ]anything better to do in their lives, keep posting hate messages for others without knowing both sides in any case.

Payal had first alleged that the filmmaker had forced himself on her around the time of the making of the film Bombay Velvet. Later, she had also tweeted about it which was acknowledged by the chairperson of the National Commission of Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma.

Many celebrities came out in support of Anurag. His first wife, Aarti Bajaj, also supported him and wrote a long post on social media in which she stated that her former husband has made many efforts for “empowering women” and she has been the first-hand witness of this.

