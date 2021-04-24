Aaliyah Kashyap Reveals Her Mental Health 'Really Deteriorated' When She was Covid Positive

Although mental health is of utmost importance, people sometimes feel fearful of discussing issues related to it openly due to the stigma attached to it. But Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap, has boldly opened up about her mental health condition in a recent video.

Aaliya posted a video on her Youtube channel in which she revealed how she has been tackling anxiety and depression issues since her teenage days. She said that she has been dealing with anxiety and depression issues since she was 13 or 14 years of age. But things worsened during the last few months. “I have always dealt with it (anxiety and depression) on and off but it has never been bad to the point where I couldn’t cope,” she said.

Last year, in the month of November, Aaliyah had contracted coronavirus. She further said that since then, her mental health deteriorated and her issues aggravated. She further elaborated that things got so difficult that it was no longer easy for her to snap out of it like earlier.

“I was just super low, constantly crying, feeling like there was no purpose to my life, like I didn’t want to exist or do anything," she said, adding that she thought she was a burden on others but at the same time, she also knew that those negative thoughts were just in her head and not at all true.

Talking about the recent episode of a panic attack that landed her in the hospital, she said she was going about her day normally when she suddenly felt dizzy and started to sweat. Her heartbeat went up and her body began to tremble. She almost felt like she was dying. “It felt like this was it for me and I was going to die. Mind you, I have had panic attacks before but nothing like this, ever,” she added.

The doctors revealed that she had a severe anxiety attack. Now, she has been diagnosed for the same and attending therapy or counselling sessions. She said that she will be fine soon.

