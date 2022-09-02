Aaliyah Kashyap Reveals How She Got Out of a Toxic Relationship: ‘I Started Prioritising Myself…’

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of famed director Anurag Kashyap is a star in the making. Unlike other star kids who like to keep their personal life private, Aaliyah has been quite open about her day-to-day ordeals as she likes to keep her fans updated on social media. Besides that, the bright star kid is also famous for her vlogs and quirky videos on YouTube where she discloses never-heard-before secrets from her life.

On Thursday, in one of such videos on her YouTube channel that was titled Girl Talk Pt 5, Aaliyah revealed her past when she was embroiled in a toxic relationship and how she dealt with it on days when it got hard. She stated, “I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it’s not the easiest thing to get out of especially if you have been together for a while. It gets a bit hard.”

The star kid also imparted some helpful tips to the viewers. She emphasised prioritising oneself and loving oneself over any romantic albeit toxic relationship that can drain and severely impact one’s mental well-being. She shared, “That’s what you should do. You should put yourself first and if you are in a relationship that’s clearly affecting your mental health, it’s important to prioritise yourself.”

Aaliyah Kashyap is currently romantically tangled with Shane Gregoire, an American entrepreneur and consciousness researcher. He is best known for founding Rocket Powered Sound, a highly sought-after software company specializing in sound design and music production skills development. Meanwhile, Aaliyah Kashyap has been studying at Chapman University in Southern California for some time now.

Earlier, the star kid had expressed that she wanted to drop out of her program. The adorable couple who met each other through a dating app is fond of travelling and spending time in each other’s company. Recently, the duo even went on a vacation to Bali as Aaliyah shared beautiful and romantic wanderlust pictures with Shane.

