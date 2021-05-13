Aaliyah Kashyap's BFF Khushi Kapoor Reacts to Her Mushy Photo with Boyfriend

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah often shares mushy posts featuring her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah Kashyap lives in California and is dating Shane Gregoire, an American entrepreneur. She has shared a new Instagram post, a throwback picture of herself with her boyfriend from a dinner date.

In her caption, Aaliyah wrote, “happiest with you." Aaliyah’s BFF Khushi Kapoor reacted to her post. Boney Kapoor’s daughter wrote, “And me <3 (heart)." To which Aaliyah replied, "ofc (Ofcourse)" and added a ring emoji in her comment. The picture shows Aaliyah posing with Shane in a black backless dress as she shows off her tattoos.

Although Aaliyah lives a life away from Bollywood, she is quite the influencer on social media. She often shares her life experiences on YouTube videos. She has also spoken about her struggles with mental health throughout the pandemic and earlier in life. Aaliya had posted a video on her Youtube channel in which she revealed how she has been tackling anxiety and depression issues since her teenage days.

She said that she has been dealing with anxiety and depression issues since she was 13 or 14 years of age. Last year, in the month of November, Aaliyah had contracted coronavirus. She further said that since then, her mental health deteriorated and her issues aggravated.

