'Aalu with Allu': Alia Bhatt Says She Wants to Work With Pushpa Star Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s superstardom is not just limited to his millions of fans across the globe; several Bollywood celebrities are also smitten by his charm and persona, especially post the success of his latest blockbuster, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ outshone its competitors at the box office and proved to be a highly profitable venture for everyone involved. Allu Arjun’s craze and fame reached a new level all around the country, to the point where several Bollywood celebrities are in awe of his graceful screen presence and effortless dance moves.

One of Bollywood’s most successful actresses, Alia Bhatt, has also expressed her desire to work with Allu Arjun. She said, “My entire family has watched ‘Pushpa’ and has become fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when I will get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, ‘Aalu, when will you work with Allu?’ I’m more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him."

Even after 50 days of its release, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ continues to thrive at the box office around the world. The film, which has been officially declared a blockbuster, has already broken all records by grossing more than Rs. 100 crores (Hindi version) and has become one of the highest-grossing films of 2021.

In such a short time, the film has redefined the term “blockbuster." Even after it has been released on OTT, fans are eager to return to the theatres to relive the experience and get into the ‘Pushpa’ vibes.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will finally hit theatres on February 25 after multiple delays due to the pandemic. It will also have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and will be released in Telugu on February 25th.

The film will also star Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor, and Indira Tiwari, and is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

