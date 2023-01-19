Aamhi Doghi Actress Priya Bapat's Emotional Note for her Mother Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Marathi actress Priya Bapat has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. From starring in noteworthy films like Vazandar, Timepass 2, Happy Journey, and Kaksparsh to delivering stellar performances in some popular web series and serials, Priya has become a household name in the cine and telly world. Priya is an active bee on social media, sharing updates on her professional and personal whereabouts with her fans. Recently, the 36-year-old diva brought tears to the eyes of her admirers after she penned an emotional note for her mother, who passed away a few years ago.

Turning from an actress to a poetess, Priya dropped a lovely throwback picture with her mother on Instagram as she wrote, “I see a butterfly and I know it’s you. I see a flower blossom and I see you. I know how much you loved them. And thus god chose to let you be with them. For us, It wasn’t easy to learn to live after you were gone. But as you always said, that’s the circle of life and one has to move on.”

Calling her life ‘incomplete and stale’ without her mother, Priya added that her mum’s indomitable spirit is what drives her to ‘live again.’ “Life feels different though without you, Incomplete and stale. Then I think about your fighting spirit, your laugh in pain, your smile without any gain. And I get up. I get up to live again, To work hard and fulfil the dream I dreamt of, With your love running in my veins,” read her caption.

“They say you have now become a star, And You stay above us all. Moms always have a superpower but YOU now have a magic wand, So why should I worry? I don’t. Not at all,” Priya concluded her post.

The throwback picture captured Priya and her mother in the same frame, sporting big smiles. The Aamhi Doghi was decked-up in a true Marathi fashion, donning a golden-hue saree, pearl-embellished nose ring, and a statement neckpiece. Priya’s mother on the other hand was dressed in a simple blue saree. The pair exuded the perfect mother-and-daughter vibes it seemed as they clicked the selfie.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to comfort the actress with their kind words. “U take care dearie Aai will always be with you,” commented one user. “heart touching lines” lavished another. “Sending you love and a big hug!” quipped a third individual. Many others went all red hearts in the comments.

Earlier, Priya also dropped a video on her IG handle where she was seen visiting her mother’s home in Kankan after 20 long years. In the heartfelt caption, she took a trip down memory lane recalling her childhood spent there.

