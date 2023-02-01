Aamir Ali has finally reacted to his dating rumours with actress Shamita Shetty. The actor, who was previously married to TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, took to Twitter and posted a video, where he spoke about all the reports that have been written about them. The actor refuted the dating rumours and said that he was being corteous and was just escorting her to her car.

Aamir said in the video, “Hi, don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them to the door… whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend but it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are very very close friends and that’s about it.”

“I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan so even he escorts them to the door. That is fine, but when I did… just saying,” he further added.

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, rumours of Shamita Shetty dating Aamir Ali made headlines after a video went viral on social media in which Ali was seen kissing Bigg Boss OTT fame on her cheek. This left netizens wondering if the two were dating.

Previously, Shamita Shetty lashed out at those speculating that the actress is dating actor Aamir Ali. On Monday, Shamita took to her Twitter account and clarified that she is ‘single and happy’. She also urged netizens to ‘open their minds’ and questioned the ‘narrow-minded’ society.

“I’m baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS,” Shamita wrote. “It’s high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!" the actress added.

Shamita Shetty was previously dating Raqesh Bapat. The two fell in love during their Bigg Boss OTT stint but parted ways in July last year. Back then, Shamita had issued a statement that read, “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

On the other hand, Aamir Ali was previously married to Sanjeeda Shaikh. However, the two got separated in January 2021 i.e after nine years of their marriage.

