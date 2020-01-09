Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamir Ali Reacts to Separation Rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh, Says All is OK

It was recently reported that television's one of the most loved couples, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's relationship has hit a rough patch and the two are planning to part ways.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
It was recently reported that television's one of the most loved couples, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's relationship has hit a rough patch and the two are planning to part ways.

As reported by Spotboye, situations between the two worsened to a level where the duo are considering divorce. A source in the report said the two are even staying separately, “Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues. the problems are at a initial stage, and they have been piling up over the time. Also, life on social media is far from reality."

However, reacting to the separation rumours, Aamir said, "All is Ok" between them, reports, Hindustan Times.

Their separation reports are hard to believe as the two have been sharing love-filled Instagarm posts on each other's birthday.

Sanjeeda married Aamir in 2012, after dating for a long time. The couple have been married for 8 years now.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in television drama Navrangi Re!, whereas, Sanjeeda is looking forward to Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and an OTT film, Kaali Khuhi, which will release this year.

