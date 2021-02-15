Aamir Ali Reveals Daughter Ayra's Face With an Adorable Picture on Valentine's Day

To mark the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Aamir Ali checked into Instagram with a beautiful glimpse of his daughter Ayra. Revealing his one-year-old baby girl’s face for the first time, the actor said that he is nothing short of elated.

Aamir also called her his ‘eternal valentine’. The endearing picture showed Ayra dressed in a pink dress as her father held her up to get a picture clicked.

Take a look at the post:

Soon the comments space of the post was flooded with tons of sweet wishes and heart emojis. Many of Aamir’s friends from the showbiz showered the father-daughter duo with compliments. Aashka Goradia left heart-eyes emojis on the post and Kavita Kaushik wrote, "Mashallah shez so precious, soooooo cute,” Aamna Sharif, Mouni Roy also appeared in the comments space to express their reactions to the adorable post.

Back in August, last year, Aamir marked his daughter turning one. To celebrate her birthday, he shared a post on social media. However, the face of Ayra was not entirely visible in the photo. He penned a beautiful note along the picture to make it even more special. Aamir wrote, “Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali ❤️”

However, Aamir’s wife, Sanjeeda Shaikh, was missing from both the posts and wasn’t tagged in them. The couple welcomed Ayra through surrogacy last year. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh met on the sets of Kya Dill Mein Hai. They also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 3. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in 2012. They mutually separated after seven years of marriage.

Aamir started his television journey with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. In addition to small screen, he has also been seen on the big screen in films such as I hate Love Storys, Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? and Raakh.