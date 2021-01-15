Aamir Ali Reveals Identity of Mystery Woman in His Viral Instagram Post, It's Not Sanjeeda Sheikh

Aamir Ali had sent his fans into overdrive after he posted love-filled pictures with a red-haired mystery woman on Instagram. In one photo, Aamir can be seen giving the mystery woman a piggyback ride on the beach. In another image, the two can be seen happily running on the beach. Sharing the photos, which have now gone viral, Aamir simply wrote, "Shhhh..." The photos led to fans speculating if Aamir was back with estranged wife Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Now the actor has put all speculation to rest as he has introduced the mystery girl to his fans and followers. The girl is none other than TV actress Hiba Nawab. And the pictures in question are from their upcoming music video. The song is titled 'Tera Hoon' and the actor shared a poster of the same while revealing her name.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were married for eight years and have separated mutually. They have a daughter together. Sanjeeda recently broke her silence over separation from Aamir. Opening up on being cordial with Aamir, Sanjeeda told Bollywood Bubble, “I will always be his well-wisher and will always want him to be happy all his life. That’s it.” She also opened up on embracing motherhood and said that her daughter Ayra (with Aamir Ali) is her best friend and she is loving each moment she spends with her. “It is a completely new experience for me, I live with my mother and I have seen the way my mom brought me up and I am learning that every day.”