Aamir Ali Shares Adorable Pics with Daughter Ayra

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh welcomed their daughter Ayra in 2019 through surrogacy. It was only last year when television actor had shared the first pictures of his beloved daughter. It was the occasion of his daughter’s first birthday, when he decided to share her picture on Instagram. The picture had him smiling and holding his daughter protectively.

Along with the pictures, he also wrote that a lot has happened but his daughter has kept him strong through tough times. He also added that he didn’t know how angels looked until he saw her for the first time. Aamir’s wife, actress Sanjeeda is missing from all the pictures. According to rumours, they both separated soon after Ayra was born. The couple is yet to confirm their separation.

Recently, Aamir shared an adorable picture with daughter Ayra. In the post, Ayra can be seen sitting on his lap as he kisses her forehead. Many of his friends from the industry shared their heartfelt comments. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said, "Mashallah".While his Black Widow co-star Shamita Shetty wrote,"What a cutie!" Choreographer and Race 3 director Remo D'Souza, Maniesh Paul, Kishwer Merchant and Aamna Sharif dropped red heart and heart eyes emojis on the post.

Aamir keeps sharing tidbits of his life with Ayra. This year, on Valentine’s Day, he shared a post wishing everyone happy Valentine’s Day and calling his daughter his eternal valentine.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen on the show Black Widow and Naxalbari. In Black Widow, he starred alongside Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. Naxalbari teamed him with Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Dutta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishraand Shakti Anand. He also appeared in a music video Tanha Hoon with Hiba Nawab.

