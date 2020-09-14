Aamir Ali Shares Adorable Picture of His 'Life in One Frame', See Pic

Actor Aamir Ali took to Instagram to post a picture of his mother and daughter. In the picture, the actor's mother can be seen carrying his daughter in her arms.

"My life in one frame.. #love #life #heart #mylife," the actor wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

The actor's good friend, actress Aamna Sharif took to comments section of the post and wrote, "Mashallah." Actors and couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali also dropped comments on the post. While Mahhi said "Gabru with daadi maa," Jay went "Waah."

Recently, Aamir had introduced his baby girl, who turned one in August, to the world.

"Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her the first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali," he captioned a series of pictures on Instagram.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Aamir was approached for the upcoming season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. However, the actor has turned it down.