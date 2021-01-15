Aamir Ali Shares Romantic Pics with Mystery Woman, Fans Curious If She's Sanjeeda Sheikh

Aamir Ali has sent fans into a tizzy after he shared two romantic pictures with a mystery woman on Instagram. In one photo, Aamir can be seen giving the mystery woman a piggyback ride on the beach. In another image, the two can be seen happily running on the beach. Sharing the photos, which have now gone viral, Aamir simply wrote, "Shhhh..."

Aamir's good friend, choregrapher-director Remo D'Souza commented, "Arrey?" While actress Aamna Sharif dropped a heart emoji. Aamir's fans were curious to know if the mystery woman was his estranged wife Sanjeeda Sheikh. One fan commented, "Oh my god, that's Sanjeeda," another said, "Looks like it's Sanjeeda only."

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were married for eight years and have separated mutually. They have a daughter together. Sanjeeda recently broke her silence over separation from Aamir. Opening up on being cordial with Aamir, Sanjeeda told Bollywood Bubble, “I will always be his well-wisher and will always want him to be happy all his life. That’s it.” She also opened up on embracing motherhood and said that her daughter Ayra (with Aamir Ali) is her best friend and she is loving each moment she spends with her. “It is a completely new experience for me, I live with my mother and I have seen the way my mom brought me up and I am learning that every day.”